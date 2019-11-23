CAT 2019 Tomorrow; Important Exam Day Rules To Follow

CAT 2019 will be held tomorrow in computer-based mode

CAT 2019 will be held tomorrow. The exam will be held in two sessions - morning and afternoon. The three-hour duration exam will be in computer-based mode. CAT exam paper has three sections, each section having a separate time limit. There will be total 100 questions and each question will carry 3 marks. One mark will be deducted for every wrong answer. CAT results are released in percentile. Before result declaration, CAT answer key and candidate response will be shared on the official website and candidates will be allowed to submit objections, if any.

Candidates who would be appearing for the examination tomorrow should keep the following points in mind.

1. Download the CAT 2019 admit card, if you haven't already. Make sure that the photograph and signature on your admit card is legible.

2. Paste your passport size photograph on the space provided on the CAT 2019 admit card. The photograph should be the same as the one uploaded at the time of application.

3. Candidates must also bring at least one original (not photocopied or scanned) and valid photo identification (ID) card (such as College ID, Employer ID, Driving License, Passport, PAN Card, Voter ID, Aadhar Card, Identification Affidavit) along with the Admit Card. The candidate's photograph and signature should be legibly printed and visible on the photo ID card and should match the name on Admit Card.

4. Only admit card and photo identity cards are permitted inside the exam venue. Pen and writing pad will be provided to the candidate at the exam centre.

5. Mobile phones, electronic gadgets, watches, calculators, stationery items, papers, wallets, goggles, jackets, etc. will NOT BE ALLOWED inside the Test Hall. Candidates should not wear any jewelry or any item containing metal either.

Click here for more Education News

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.