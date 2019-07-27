Official CAT 2019 Notification Expected Tomorrow

CAT 2019 notification will be released tomorrow by IIM Kozhikode

CAT 2019: IIM Kozhikode, which will be facilitating the Common Admission Test (CAT) this year, is expected to release the official notification for CAT 2019 exam tomorrow. CAT 2019 examination will be held on November 24 this year. The registration process for the examination will begin on August 7, 2019. The registration will be online and through the dedicated portal for CAT exam.

CAT exam is conducted for admission to post graduate management programmes offered at 20 IIMs. The 20 IIMs include the seven flagship IIMs and 13 newer IIMs.

Apart from the IIMs, several other management institutes accept CAT score for the purpose of shortlisting candidates for selection rounds conducted for admission to management programmes.

Eligible candidates intending to appear for CAT for the first time this year should know that a good score in CAT exam alone is not enough to procure admission in one of the IIMs. In fact, CAT exam serves only as one of the shortlisting criteria for the subsequent selection processes which are conducted by each IIM separately.

The selection process conducted by IIMs involve a Written Ability Test (WAT), and a Personal Interview (PI). IIMs are free to change or add another selection round as per their own discretion.

Coming back to the basics about the exam, anyone with a graduate degree from a recognized institute or university is eligible to apply for CAT exam. While having work experience gives an edge to a candidate at the time of shortlisting, but it is not a necessary criteria and a fresher out of college or those appearing in the final year of their undergraduate degree are also eligible to apply.

