CAT 2017 In 2 Days: Last Minute Preparation Tips

With less than 48 hours to go for CAT 2017, the possibility of taking you through a long drawn subject preparation is over. If you are reading this article (which you are!), pause now and tell yourself that you are fully prepared and ready! As Aamir Khan repeatedly reminds you in 3 Idiots, tell your mind that 'all is well'! Have you done it? Yes. Self-affirmation always helps in gaining a balanced frame of mind before any exam.



We spoke to Dr. Easwar Krishna Iyer, Admission Director, Great Lakes Institute of Management, about strategies a student should adopt right before the CAT exam and here's what he had to say.



Remember that what you are going to brush up from now is what you already know. Do not try to gain new width (topics which you have not touched so far) or new depth (trying to solve more complicated problems or trying to read more incomprehensible passages). If I am Sachin Tendulkar, on the morning of the match, I would practice and perfect my own cover drive rather than emulate M S Dhoni's helicopter shot at the last minute! Getting back to the Sachin in you, play on your strengths. Do not be scared about the difficulty of the test and whether you are prepared at that level or not. You are what you are and the test is what it is. Just go in and give your best shot.



Hit bed at 10.00 PM the night before. A warm glass of milk before bed will do you no harm. On Sunday, get up and get ready at a brisk pace. Groove yourself into the exam mood. Whatsapp and Facebook are a big no on D-Day morning. Have a simple breakfast. Dress in clothes that breathe well. Wear your confidence as a hidden invisible amulet. Seek divine blessings before you step out. Reach the hall in time.



In the exam hall, time is your best friend and panic your worst enemy. Use time judiciously and remember that the more questions you cover, the greater would be your score. Do not get bogged down by a given question. Keep moving on. If the first section has gone well, do not get buoyant. Complacency will set in. On the other hand, if the first section was a bit taxing, do not get anxious either. Panic has never helped any one.



