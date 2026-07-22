Carpenter's Daughter From Andhra Pradesh Selected For Global Lunar Satellite Mission

In a remarkable achievement, 14-year-old Kandula Jessie, a Class 10 student at Zilla Parishad Girls High School (ZPGHS) in Andhra Pradesh's Dhavaleswaram, has been selected as one of India's 20 participants for Mission ShakthiSAT, the world's first global all-girls lunar CubeSat mission.

Jessie, the daughter of a carpenter, was selected from a highly competitive pool after nearly 12,000 girls from 108 countries registered for the programme. She is the only student from Andhra Pradesh to make it to the final Indian contingent.

Jessie's journey began when her Physical Science teacher and Atal Tinkering Lab in-charge, Manimala, noticed her interest in science and innovation and registered her for the programme last year. Inspired by the opportunity, Jessie also encouraged eight other girls from her school to apply.

However, the students later realised that the online coursework had already begun. Manimala contacted the programme coordinators and secured another opportunity for her students, enabling Jessie to continue in the selection process.

Balanced Class 10 Studies With Advanced Space Programme

Despite preparing for her Class 10 examinations, Jessie attended online classes every day after school and has already completed nearly 50 per cent to 60 per cent of the programme.

Mission ShakthiSAT includes around 550 sessions and 21 modules covering satellite systems, propulsion, thermodynamics and space technology. Jessie said many of the concepts were initially difficult because they were far more advanced than her school curriculum.

"I found many concepts difficult initially because they were far more advanced than what we study in school, but I continued attending the classes every day," Jessie told The Times of India (TOI).

Improved English For International Interview

The selection process included online learning modules, a one-hour interview with scientists and programme coordinators, and a one-minute video explaining the significance of Mission ShakthiSAT and STEM education.

Since the interview was conducted entirely in English with international experts, Jessie worked on improving her communication skills with the help of her teachers and educational videos.

"I was nervous while speaking to international scientists. I never imagined that a government school student like me would be selected," she told TOI.

Family's Proud Moment

Praising her student, Manimala said Jessie has always been one of the most active members of the school's Atal Tinkering Lab and has consistently participated in science activities and competitions.

Jessie's mother, Aruna, said financial constraints had forced the family to shift her from a private school to a government school.

"My husband is a carpenter, and we have faced many hardships. Watching our daughter speak confidently with international scientists was one of the proudest moments of our lives," she told TOI.

Training In Delhi From August 23

The next phase of the programme will begin in New Delhi on August 23 and will include practical training and National Space Day celebrations. Jessie said she is excited to participate in the event, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to be present.

During the training, she will work with scientists on satellite design, payload development, and mission operations. The student-built lunar CubeSat is scheduled to be launched from Sriharikota on October 11.

Jessie said the selection has strengthened her belief that hard work can help her fulfil her dream of joining ISRO.

"I want to support my parents and make my teachers and school proud," she told TOI.

Rajya Sabha MP and TDP National Vice President Sana Sathish Babu congratulated Jessie on her achievement, calling it a proud moment for Andhra Pradesh.

"Stories like hers reflect the vision championed by N. Chandrababu Naidu and Education Minister Nara Lokesh, giving government school students world-class exposure and the confidence to dream big. That's how this transformation quietly takes place," he said.

"Jessie isn't just chasing the Moon; she's inspiring an entire generation to reach the stars," he added.