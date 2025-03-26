Can't Make Students Buy Books, Uniforms From Certain Shops: Delhi Government To Schools

In a major move to curb the unfair practices of private schools, the Directorate of Education (DoE), Delhi, has issued strict guidelines regarding the sale of books, uniforms, and other educational materials. Private schools have been warned against compelling parents and students to purchase these items from specific vendors or shops, a practice that has led to widespread grievances among parents.

The Education Minister Ashish Sood stated that schools and their principals will ensure that no student is pressured to buy additional educational materials not included in their proposed curriculum. The minister also announced that all schools will display a list of proposed books and writing materials for the upcoming session, class-wise, on their website, along with school uniform specifications.

"No forceful purchase from specific vendors..." says State Education Minister Ashish Sood as Delhi government aims to end commercial exploitation, issues guidelines against 'errant' schools



NDTV's @Verma__Ishika reports pic.twitter.com/61QgzdrvGQ — NDTV (@ndtv) March 26, 2025



Key Directives Issued By DoE:

Transparency In Book Lists

Private schools must display the list of prescribed books, educational materials, and uniforms prominently on school premises, notice boards, and official websites. The list should also specify multiple vendors where these items are available, ensuring parents have the freedom to buy from any source of their choice.

No Compulsion To Buy from Specific Vendors

Schools are prohibited from forcing parents to purchase books, uniforms, or stationery from specific shops or organisations. Any attempt to monopolise these purchases will invite strict legal action.

Standardisation Of Uniforms

Schools cannot frequently change the design, color, or specifications of uniforms. Once prescribed, the uniform design must remain unchanged for at least three years.

Regulated Procurement Of Books

Schools must follow CBSE, ICSE, and State Board guidelines while prescribing books and cannot impose additional study materials beyond the approved curriculum.

Avoiding Unnecessary Financial Burden On Parents

Schools and principals must ensure that students and parents are not pressured into buying extra materials beyond what is officially required. Any violation will lead to action under the Delhi School Education Act and Rules (DSEA&R), 1973.

The official notification reads: "Any private school found concealing this information or misleading students and parents will face legal consequences. Additionally, all schools must ensure that they display this list in a public place within the school campus. Any school failing to comply will be held accountable."

To empower parents, the Delhi government has launched a dedicated helpline (9818154069) for reporting violations. Complaints can be lodged with the Nodal Officer, ensuring prompt intervention and strict action against erring schools.