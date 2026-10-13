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Calcutta University Revises Exam Rules, Attendance To Carry 5 Marks From 2026-27

University of Calcutta updates undergraduate exam rules for 2026 27, including attendance marks, internal assessment, and grade point calculation.

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Calcutta University Revises Exam Rules, Attendance To Carry 5 Marks From 2026-27
Revised exam rules announced via official notifications.
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The University of Calcutta has revised its undergraduate examination rules for the 2026-27 academic session, introducing changes to attendance marks, internal assessment and grade-point calculation.

The changes have been announced through two official notifications covering three-year and four-year undergraduate programmes. The notices, dated October 8, 2026, outline the revised rules for students appearing in semester examinations.

Under the revised system, students can receive up to five marks for attendance in each paper per semester. The university has also introduced changes to the way internal assessment marks and grade points are calculated.

Read Detailed Notice Here

What Has Changed In The Examination Rules?

The revised rules cover three key areas:

  • Attendance marks: Students can earn up to five marks for attendance in each paper per semester.
  • Internal assessment: The university has revised the rules related to internal assessment as part of the examination changes.
  • Grade-point calculation: Changes have also been made to the method used to calculate grade points.

The two notifications cover students enrolled in three-year and four-year undergraduate programmes. Students should check the notification applicable to their course to understand the revised rules.

Students can read the revised rules on the University of Calcutta's official website. Students are advised to read the official notifications carefully and check with their respective colleges if they have questions about how the changes will affect their examinations.

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