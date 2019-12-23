Calcutta University Announces BA, B.Sc. Part I Result

Calcutta University has released BA, B.Sc., Part I result

University of Calcutta has released the B.A./B.Sc. Part I (Honours/General and Major) Examination results today. The BA and B.Sc. part I results for Honours and General stream students under 1+1+1 system are available on the official results hosting website, 'wbresults.nic.in'. Students who appeared in the part I exam will need their examination roll number to view and download their result.

Before this, Calcutta University had released the result for B.A./B.Sc. Part II (Honours/General and Major) Examination on November 22, 2019.

Calcutta University BA, B.Sc. Part I Exam Result: How To Check

Follow the steps given here to download your Calcutta University result:

Step one: Go to official result portal: wbresults.nic.in

Step two: Click on the result link "B.A./B.Sc. Part I (Honours/General and Major) Examination, 2019 (under 1+1+1 system)"

Step three: Enter your examination roll number.

Step four: Submit and view your result.

Calcutta University BA, B.Sc. Part I Result Direct Link

Students are advised to download their marks statement from the official website and keep it safe until the official statement is released by the University.

