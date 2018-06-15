Calcutta University Cancels B.A. Second Paper Journalism Exam

Anwesha Banik, student of an affiliated college in north Kolkata said, "as we sat down to write the BA second year second paper, we found the questions were related to the third paper curriculum even though the words 'Journalism second' was printed on top of the question."
"As there was commotion inside the examination centre, the Principal and other senior faculty came and contacted the university authorities. Soon afterwards we were informed that today's examinations were cancelled and we will be informed about the later date," she said.
CommentsSimilar incidents were reported from all CU-affiliated colleges across the city, the official said.
(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)