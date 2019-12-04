Cabinet Approves Central Sanskrit Universities Bill, To Be Introduced In Parliament

Three Sanskrit deemed to be universities will be converted into central universities.

The Union Cabinet today approved the Central Sanskrit Universities Bill 2019 and will be brought in the Parliament, news agency PTI quoted Union Minister Prakash Javadekar as saying. According to the minister, three Sanskrit deemed to be universities which are currently functioning in the country will be converted into central universities.

The Minister of State for HRD Satyapal Singh has told the Parliament in last December that the ministry had initiated a proposal to turn three deemed universities imparting education in Sanskrit into central universities.

The three said institutions are: Rashtriya Sanskrit Sansthan, New Delhi, Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri Rashtriya Sanskrit Vidyapeeth, New Delhi, and Rashtriya Sanskrit Vidyapeeth, Tirupati.

"Based on the persistent demand from Sanskrit scholars and academia, the MHRD has initiated a proposal to convert the three deemed-to-be universities into central universities to make them a seat of Sanskrit learning of national and international repute," the Minister had said in a written reply in the Parliament then.

There are 45 central universities in India currently, out of which, 40 are functioning under the supervision of Ministry of Human Resources Development (HRD), the education ministry.

According an earlier release from the Union government, the Central Sanskrit University Bill, 2019 was listed among 27 Bills for introduction, consideration and passing in the Winter Session of Parliament began on November 18.

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday also approved a bill to amend the law which governs the welfare of senior citizens.

The Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens (Amendment) Bill, 2019 provides basic needs, safety and security to senior citizens.

