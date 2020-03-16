Parliament Passes Central Sanskrit Universities Bill 2020

The HRD minister said that Sanskrit is a scientific language and a language of wisdom.

The Central Sanskrit Universities Bill, 2020 has been passed by the Parliament after it was cleared by the Rajya Sabha today. The Lok Sabha had already passed the Bill on December 12, 2019. This Bill will convert three existing Sanskrit universities -- Rashtriya Sanskrit Sansthan, New Delhi, Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri Rashtriya Sanskrit Vidyapeeth, New Delhi, and Rashtriya Sanskrit Vidyapeeth, Tirupati -- into Central Sanskrit Universities.

Speaking after the passing of the Bill, Union Human Resource Development minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' thanked the Members of the House for their support in passing the Bill .

Mr Nishank said that after passing of the bill, these 3 universities will have more opportunities to spread the knowledge of Sanskrit language not only in India but also across the world in a better way.

The minister said that Sanskrit is a scientific language and a language of wisdom.

He also said that the world is looking towards Sanskrit language therefore it is being taught not only in Indian colleges and universities but also in top universities of the world.

He said that Sanskrit is a gift of India for entire humanity and it will enhance the pride of India at global level.

The minister also quoted thoughts of some great personalities like great scientist Sir C.V. Raman, former president of India Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam and German-born philologist Max Muller on Sanskrit.

He pointed out that Sanskrit is a language having special characteristics and unique in so many areas like grammar, meaning, pronunciation, accuracy etc.

He further pointed out that Devnagari script is otherwise of Sanskrit only and informed that a lot of words in many Indian languages are derived from Sanskrit.

The Union government in a statement said this is one of the landmark Bills passed by the Parliament which has fulfilled the aspirations and long standing wish of many sanskrit lovers, scholars and Sanskrit speaking people in the country.

The Central University status awarded to these 3 Universities will enhance the status of these Universities and will give boost to Post Graduate, Doctoral and Post-doctoral education and Research in the field of Sanskrit and Shastraic education, the statement said.

