Cabinet Approves 13 New Kendriya Vidyalayas In 7 States, Second JNV In Ratlam District

Cabinet has approved opening of 13 new KVs across 7 states in India

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved opening of 13 new Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs) in seven states which include 5 in Uttar Pradesh, 2 in Bihar, and 2 in Maharashtra.

These 13 new KVs would be opened in Banda (Uttar Pradesh), Washim (Maharashtra), Chakpikarong (Manipur), Parbhani (Maharashtra), Nawada (Bihar), Mirjapur (Uttar Pradesh), Bhadohi (Uttar Pradesh), Palamau (Jharkhand), Siddipet (Telangana), Kudamalakunte, (Karnataka), CISF Surajpur (Uttar Pradesh), Devkund (Bihar) and Baoli (Uttar Pradesh).

The committee has also approved opening of a second Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV) in Alot in Ratlam district, Madhya Pradesh. Ratlam has a high percentage of SC and ST population and there is a huge demand for establishing an additional JNV in the district. The State Government has also shown readiness to earmark the required extent of land and temporary accommodation for setting up the Vidyalaya.

With the opening of these 13 new KVs, about 13000 more eligible categories of students are expected to gain access to affordable and quality education and an additional 560 students will be benefited from the second JNV at Alot.

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs had at its meeting held in March, 2017 approved a proposal for setting up of 50 new Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs) under Civil/Defence Sector in the country under "Challenge Method" at an estimated outlay of Rs.1160 crore. These new KVs were to be opened only in those locations where the sponsoring authorities come forward and offer land as well as provide temporary accommodation as per norms of KVS, on 'first come first served' basis and the sanctions were to be utilized accordingly.

In pursuance of this approval, KVS has so far issued administrative orders for opening of 37 new KVs consequent upon, the sponsoring authorities fulfilling the requisite norms.

Detailed guidelines for consideration of proposals under the "Challenge Method" were issued in September, 2017. Thereafter, all the remaining proposals and other new proposals received by KVS were considered by a duly constituted committee which recommended the proposals for opening of new KVs to be considered under the "Challenge Method". 13 proposals scoring maximum weightage points under "Challenge Method" were recommended by the committee for being placed before the competent authority for approval.

