Balancing Boards And CA: Agra Girl Secures AIR 7 In CA Foundation, First In Family

CA Foundation Topper Strategy: Sona Jain from Agra secured All India Rank (AIR) 7 in the Chartered Accountant (CA) Foundation May 2026 examination in her very first attempt. As the first person in her family to pursue Chartered Accountancy, Sona told us that this achievement marks the beginning of a new chapter for her and her family. Her journey is a reflection of how focused preparation, discipline, and consistency can help students achieve exceptional results, even with limited preparation time.

Sona completed her schooling from Gayatri Public School, Shastripuram, Agra, scoring 95 per cent in Class 10 and 97.8 per cent in Class 12. She chose to dedicate herself entirely to Chartered Accountancy and did not appear for any other competitive examinations, she told NDTV. Sona's father runs a shop, her mother is a homemaker, and her younger brother is currently studying in Class 11. In conversation with NDTV, Sona credited her family's constant encouragement, especially her father's calm and reassuring support for helping her stay motivated throughout her preparation.

Preparation Journey: Balancing Board And CA

According to Sona, one of the biggest challenges in her preparation journey was balancing her Class 12 board examinations with CA Foundation preparation. After completing her boards, she had only around 40-45 days for focused preparation. She studied for nearly 8-9 hours every day, prioritising Law and Accountancy "as they required deeper conceptual understanding and regular practice". As the examinations approached, she shifted her focus almost entirely to revision, solving practice questions, mock tests and improving topics she found challenging instead of learning new concepts, she added.

Topper's Strategy And Tips

The 17 year old believed consistency matters more than studying for long hours. She has advised students to complete their classes at least two months before the examination so they have enough time for self-study and revision. According to her, regular revision, answer-writing practice, and solving mock tests and previous years' papers are essential for building confidence. She also encouraged students not to fear subjects like Law, as they become much easier with repeated revision and practice.

Books And Study Resources

Upon being asked about the books and resources she referred to, Sona told us that throughout her preparation, she relied primarily on the PW's CA Wallah foundation batch notes, which helped simplify difficult concepts and strengthen her understanding. She supplemented her preparation with ICAI Study Modules, self-made notes, revision test papers, previous years' question papers, and regular mock tests.

According to her, this combination of conceptual learning and consistent practice played a key role in helping her secure AIR 7.

Sona also expressed gratitude to her accountancy teacher and mentor at school along with her coaching faculty.