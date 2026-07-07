CA Registration 2026 Begins For Foundation, Inter And Final September/November Exams

The CA Registration 2026 process for the September/November examination session has officially started today. The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has opened the online application window for CA Foundation, CA Intermediate, and CA Final examinations. Candidates planning to appear in the upcoming exams can now complete their registration through the ICAI e-Services portal. Students are advised not to wait until the last date. ICAI has already released the examination schedule for all three courses on its official website.

CA Registration 2026: Important Dates

The following are the important dates for CA Foundation, Intermediate, and Final:

CA Registration Begins: July 6, 2026

Last Date Without Late Fee: July 19, 2026

Last Date With Late Fee: July 22, 2026

Correction Window: July 23 to July 25, 2026

How to Apply for CA Registration 2026?

Visit the ICAI e-Services portal at eservices.icai.org.

Log in using your existing credentials. New applicants should create an account by selecting the registration option.

Fill in the required personal, academic and examination details.

Upload the necessary documents in the prescribed format.

Review all the information carefully before submission.

Pay the application fee through the available online payment methods.

Submit the application form and download the confirmation page for future reference.

CA Registration 2026: What Candidates Should Remember

Candidates should carefully verify all details, including their course, examination centre, and uploaded documents. Any errors can be corrected only during the correction window provided by ICAI.

The CA Registration 2026 process is completely online, applicants should keep a stable internet connection and all required documents ready before starting the form. Completing the registration on time will ensure a smooth application process and allow candidates to focus on preparing for the September/November examinations.