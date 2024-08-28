Advertisement

date 2024-08-28

CA Intermediate 2024 Admit Card For September Exam Released, Check Steps To Download

Starting this year, ICAI will conduct the CA Foundation and Intermediate exams three times a year.

Read Time: 2 mins
CA Intermediate 2024 Admit Card For September Exam Released, Check Steps To Download
CA Intermediate 2024: Candidates can download their admit cards by visiting the official website

CA Intermediate 2024 Admit Card: The Institute of Chartered Accountants has issued the CA Intermediate Admit Card for the September 2024 exams. Candidates who have registered for the examinations can download their admit cards by visiting the official website, eservices.icai.org. Admit cards can be accessed using CA Intermediate credentials. According to the official notification, the Intermediate Course examinations for Group I will be held on September 12, 14, and 17, while Group II will be on September 19, 21, and 23. The ICAI CA Foundation exams are scheduled for September 13, 15, 18, and 20. 

CA Intermediate 2024 Admit Card: Steps To Download

  • Visit the official website at eservices.icai.org
  • Select the ICAI CA May 2024 Intermediate and Final exam admit card notification
  • You will be directed to a login page
  • Input the required login details
  • Download your ICAI CA admit card and print it for future use

The ICAI CA admit card contains essential information such as the candidate's name, registration number, photograph, signature, exam centre, medium, and group, all of which must be verified upon downloading.

Eligibility Criteria

To be eligible, candidates must have been registered in the foundation course on or before May 1, 2024, or converted from CPT to Foundation at the time of form submission. Additionally, candidates must have completed the Class 12 board exam, and their Class 12 admit card or mark sheet must be uploaded to SSP.

Starting this year, ICAI will conduct the CA Foundation and Intermediate exams three times a year. This new pattern is being piloted at the Foundation and Intermediate levels, while the CA Final exam will continue to follow the traditional biannual format for now.

CA Intermediate, CA Intermediate Admit Cards, CA Intermediate Exam 2024
