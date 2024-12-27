ICAI Intermediate, Foundation Admit Cards Released, Check Steps To Download

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released the admit cards for the CA Foundation and Intermediate exam for 2025. Candidates who have registered for the two exams can now download the admit cards by logging into the official website of ICAI. Applicants will be required to enter their registration number and date of birth to download the admit card.

Steps to download the admit cards

Step 1: Visit the official ICAI website: icai.org.

Visit the official ICAI website: icai.org. Step 2: Log in using your CA registration number and password (date of birth).

Log in using your CA registration number and password (date of birth). Step 3: Navigate to the admit card section and click the download link.

Navigate to the admit card section and click the download link. Step 4: Save and print for future reference.

The admit cards include details about the candidate's name, CA roll number, candidate's photograph and signature, Date of birth, exam phase (Foundation/Intermediate), Reporting time and exam day instructions. Candidates are advised to review the admit card thoroughly after downloading it.

Examination Schedule

CA Foundation Exams: Scheduled for 12, 16, 18, and 20 January 2025.

CA Intermediate Exams Group 1: Scheduled for 11, 13, and 15 January 2025.

CA Intermediate Exams Group 2: Scheduled for 17, 19, and 21 January 2025.

Candidates who are registered in the Foundation course on or before September 1, 2024, are eligible to appear for the Foundation exam. Applicants must have converted from CPT to Foundation as of the date of filling out the exam form. He/she must have either appeared for or passed Class 12 from a recognized board. Their Class 12 admit card or marksheet must be uploaded in SSP.

For those appearing for the CA Intermediate exam in January 2025, the eligibility requirement is an 8-month study course as of January 1, 2025, i.e., registered on or before the cut-off date, May 1, 2024.