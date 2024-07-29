CA Foundation June Exam Result 2024 Out, 14.96 per cent students pass

CA Foundation Result 2024: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced the results for the CA Foundation June 2024 exam. Candidates can access their results by visiting the official ICAI websites-icai.nic.in and icai.org-using their registration or pin numbers and roll numbers. The exams were conducted on June 20, 22, 24, and 26.

A total of 91,900 candidates appeared for the exam, with 13,749 passing. This year, the pass percentage stands at 14.96 per cent.

ICAI Result 2024: Steps To Check

the ICAI result website, icai.nic.in

Click the link for the CA Foundation June exam result

Enter your roll number and registration number

Your scorecard will appear on the screen

Save and download the scorecard

CA Foundation June 2024 Exam: Qualification Criteria

To qualify for the CA Foundation June 2024 exam, students must score at least 40 marks in each paper and achieve an overall aggregate of 50 percent across all four papers. Candidates who secure at least 70 percent in the exam will be awarded a "pass with distinction."

CA Foundation Result June 2024: November Exam Dates

According to the official ICAI notification, the CA Final exams will be held on November 1, 3, and 5 for Group 1, and on November 7, 9, and 11 for Group 2. The International Taxation - Assessment Test (INTT - AT) is scheduled for November 9 and 11. The Insurance and Risk Management (IRM) Technical Examination will take place on November 5, 7, 9, and 11.

Starting this year, ICAI will conduct the CA Foundation and Intermediate exams three times a year. This new pattern is being piloted at the Foundation and Intermediate levels, while the CA Final exam will continue with its traditional biannual format for now.