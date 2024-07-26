CA Foundation Exam Results To Be Announced On This Date

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will announce the results of the Chartered Accountancy Foundation exam on July 29, 2024. The results for the exam will be announced by late evening on July 29, 2024.

Candidates who appeared in the exam will be able to check the results on the official website of ICAI. They will be required to enter their registration number and roll number to access the results.

An official notification by ICAI reads, "The result of the Chartered Accountants Foundation Examination held in June 2024 is likely to be declared on Monday, (Late evening) the 29th July 2024 and the same can be accessed by candidates on the website icai.nic.in

It may be noted that for accessing the result at the above mentioned website the candidate shall have to enter his/her registration number along with his/her roll number."

CA foundation exam was held on June 20, 22, 24, and 26. The exam for each paper was conducted for three hours in a single session from 2pm and 5pm.

ICAI announced the results for the Chartered Accountancy (CA) Final and Inter exam on July 14, 2024. Around 20,446 candidates qualified the CA Final exam held in May 2024. Shivam Mishra from New Delhi secured the top rank in the CA Final with a score of 83.33 per cent. Varsha Arora from Delhi is the second rank holder with a score of 80 per cent and 480 marks. The third rank is mutually achieved by Kiran Rajendra Singh Manral and Ghilman Saalim Ansari from Mumbai.

Kushagra Roy from Bhiwadi topped the CA Intermediate exam with a score of 89.67 per cent.