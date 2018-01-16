ICAI CA, CPT December Exam Results To Be Declared Tomorrow @ Icaiexam.icai.org, Check Details Here The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is likely to release the result for CA Final Examination held in November 2017 and Common Proficiency Test (CPT) held in December 2017 on January 17, 2018 around 2:00 pm on the ICAI official website.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT ICAI CA, CPT December Exam Results To Be Declared Tomorrow @ Icaiexam.icai.org, Check Details Here New Delhi: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is likely to release the result for CA Final Examination held in November 2017 and Common Proficiency Test (CPT) held in December 2017



Apart from releasing the result on the website, the result would also be available through email and SMS.

Where to check CA Final and CPT Exam Result 2017?

All such candidates who are preparing to check their result online can visit any of the following three website at 2:00 pm on January 17.

icaiexam.icai.org

caresults.icai.org

icai.nic.in



To get the result on their email addresses, students can register on the icaiexam.icai.org. The registration process began on January 12. Candidates are advised to verify their email addresses, if not already done, before they register to receive the result on email.



The result could also be recieved through SMS on mobile numbers. The facility will be made available through India Times. To access results through SMS, students can send a message in the format given below to 58888:



For Final Examination result the following



CAFNL(space)XXXXXX (Where XXXXXX is the six digit Final examination roll number of the candidate)



e.g. CAFNL 000128



For Common Proficiency Test result the following



CACPT(Space)XXXXXX (Where XXXXXX is the six digit Common Proficiency Test roll number of the candidate



e.g. CACPT 000171



Click here for more





The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is likely to release the result for CA Final Examination held in November 2017 and Common Proficiency Test (CPT) held in December 2017 on January 17, 2018 around 2:00 pm on the ICAI official website. The information was relayed in a notification in the official ICAI website. The Institute will also release the merit list of top 50 candidates who secure a minimum of 55% in the CA Final Exam.Apart from releasing the result on the website, the result would also be available through email and SMS.All such candidates who are preparing to check their result online can visit any of the following three website at 2:00 pm on January 17.icaiexam.icai.orgcaresults.icai.orgicai.nic.inTo get the result on their email addresses, students can register on the icaiexam.icai.org. The registration process began on January 12. Candidates are advised to verify their email addresses, if not already done, before they register to receive the result on email.The result could also be recieved through SMS on mobile numbers. The facility will be made available through India Times. To access results through SMS, students can send a message in the format given below to 58888:For Final Examination result the followingCAFNL(space)XXXXXX (Where XXXXXX is the six digit Final examination roll number of the candidate)e.g. CAFNL 000128For Common Proficiency Test result the followingCACPT(Space)XXXXXX (Where XXXXXX is the six digit Common Proficiency Test roll number of the candidate e.g. CACPT 000171Click here for more Education News