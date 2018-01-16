ICAI CA, CPT December Exam Results To Be Declared Tomorrow @ Icaiexam.icai.org, Check Details Here

Apart from releasing the result on the website, the result would also be available through email and SMS.
Where to check CA Final and CPT Exam Result 2017?
All such candidates who are preparing to check their result online can visit any of the following three website at 2:00 pm on January 17.
icaiexam.icai.org
caresults.icai.org
icai.nic.in
To get the result on their email addresses, students can register on the icaiexam.icai.org. The registration process began on January 12. Candidates are advised to verify their email addresses, if not already done, before they register to receive the result on email.
The result could also be recieved through SMS on mobile numbers. The facility will be made available through India Times. To access results through SMS, students can send a message in the format given below to 58888:
For Final Examination result the following
CAFNL(space)XXXXXX (Where XXXXXX is the six digit Final examination roll number of the candidate)
e.g. CAFNL 000128
For Common Proficiency Test result the following
CACPT(Space)XXXXXX (Where XXXXXX is the six digit Common Proficiency Test roll number of the candidate
