Budget Paves Way For Strengthening Bharat's Credentials As Talent Hub: Education Minister

Union Minister for Education Dharmendra Pradhan called the budget a significant step towards India's goal of becoming a developed nation by 2047.

He said that by prioritising education, skilling, employment generation, research, and innovation like never before, the Budget for Viksit Bharat paves the way for strengthening India's credentials as a talent hub, skill centre, and solution provider for the world.

Mr Pradhan said that the budget, focused on education, skilling, employment, research, and innovation, aims to position India as a global talent hub and solution provider.

"The government is focused on empowering the youth and supporting their aspirations. The Budget for Viksit Bharat maintains this approach by placing youth goals at the centre of policy decisions," he added.

He also highlighted the Rs 1.48 lakh crore allocation for education, employment, and skilling.

"They are expected to benefit students, academia, and industry alike. These initiatives aim to meet the aspirations of youth, enhance livelihood opportunities, improve access to quality education and skills, and create over 4.1 crore new jobs within the next five years," he added.

He detailed the Prime Minister's Package, which includes:

Strengthening the skilling and apprenticeship ecosystem

Offering skill development and internship opportunities for 1 crore youth through leading companies

Providing employment-linked incentives for first-time employees across various sectors

Offering incentives for EPFO contributions for both employees and employers

Providing Model Skill Loans up to Rs 7.5 lakh to 25,000 students annually and education loans up to Rs 10 lakh for 1 lakh students each year for domestic higher education, with a 3% annual interest subvention

He noted that these measures are comprehensive and practical.

Budget 2024-25: Highlights

The budget allocation for FY 2024-25 is Rs 73,498 crore. There has been an overall increase of Rs 12,024 crore (19.56%) in the budget allocation for the Department of School Education and Literacy in FY 2024-25 compared to FY 2023-24.

The budget allocation for KVS and NVS, at Rs 9,302 crore and Rs 5,800 crore, respectively.

Budget allocations in flagship schemes have increased, including Samagra Shiksha (by Rs 4,500 crore), PM-POSHAN (by Rs 2,467 crore), and PM-SHRI (by Rs 3,250 crore) compared to RE 2023-24.

Department of Higher Education

The overall Budget Allocation for FY 2024-25 is Rs 47,619.77 crore.

There has been an overall increase of Rs 3,525.15 crore (7.99%) in the budget allocation for the Department of Higher Education in FY 2024-25 compared to FY 2023-24.

There has been an increase of Rs 1,139.99 crore in the budget allocation for schemes in FY 2024-25.

Allocation to major autonomous bodies