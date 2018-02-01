Union Budget 2018 Education Sector Highlights: Eklavya Schools, Medical Colleges, Prime Minister Fellowships Announced

The Finance Minister also proposed 24 more government medical colleges by upgrading already existing district medical colleges in Budget 2018. According to the minister, with this, the total number medical colleges will be 1 for every 3 parliament constituencies.
Mr Jaitley also announced Eklavya schools to be started for Scheduled Tribe population of the country.
The Finance minister in his Budget 2018 speech said the technology will be the biggest driver in improving the quality of education and he proposed to increase the digital intensity in education and move gradually from blackboard to digital board.
The finance minister in his Budget 2018 presentation talked about the government's scheme for revitalizing school infrastructure, RISE - Revitalizing Infrastructure in School Education, with an allocation of 1 lakh crore rupees over four years.
He also announced Integrated B.Ed programme for teachers which will be initiated to improve quality of teaching.
According to the new Prime Minister Research Fellowship scheme, it will identify bright students pursuing BTech in premiere engineering institutes and they will be provided higher-education opportunities in IITs IISc Bangalore with handsome financial assistance.
Earlier in the week, prior to the Budget 2018 presentation, the Economic Survey 2017-18 stated that the Student Classroom Ratio (SCR) and Pupil Teacher Ratio (PTR) of the government-run schools have witnessed 'significant progress' and utmost priority to social infrastructure like education, health and social protection is given by the Government to engineer an inclusive and sustainable growth for India. The Economic Survey was tabled by the Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs, Arun Jaitley in the Parliament.