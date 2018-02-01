Union Budget 2018 Education Sector Highlights: Eklavya Schools, Medical Colleges, Prime Minister Fellowships Announced

Technology will be the biggest driver in improving the quality of education. We propose to increase the digital intensity in education and move gradually from blackboard to digital board: FM @arunjaitley#Budget2018#NewIndiaBudget#BudgetWithDDNewspic.twitter.com/rpgKG183wP - Doordarshan News (@DDNewsLive) February 1, 2018

LIVE: Scheme for revitalizing school infrastructure, with an allocation of 1 lakh crore rupees over four years. Called RISE - Revitalizing Infrastructure in School Education: FM @arunjaitley#Budget2018#NewIndiaBudget - PIB India (@PIB_India) February 1, 2018

Budget 2018: Education Sector Highlights