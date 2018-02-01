Farm Focus, Tax Sops Likely In Arun Jaitley's Last Full Budget Before 2019 Polls: 10 Points

Budget 2018: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley will today present the last budget before 2019 election (File)

New Delhi: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley will present the Union Budget 2018 at 11 am today, the last full-year Budget before the 2019 general elections. Before that elections are due in eight states this year and the budget is expected to focus on farmers, the rural poor and small businesses. To keep investors' confidence, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government will need to be seen containing the fiscal deficit, while also increasing spending in key areas of a slowing economy.