Bihar DElEd 2026 Registration Deadline Extended, Here's Direct Link To Apply

BSEB DElEd 2026 Registration Deadline: Are you a teaching job aspirant looking to secure a government job in Bihar? If yes, this is an opportunity you should not miss. The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has extended the registration deadline for the DElEd Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) 2026, which is conducted for admission to the Diploma in Elementary Education course for the 2026-28 academic session.

Earlier, applications and fee payments were accepted between December 11 and December 24, 2025. However, the board has now extended the deadline, allowing applications from December 26, 2025, to January 9, 2026.

BSEB DElEd 2026 Registration: Here's direct link to apply

Candidates who missed the earlier deadlines can now submit their applications through the official portal. According to BSEB, all other rules and conditions mentioned in the earlier notification remain unchanged.

DElEd JEE 2026: Exam Schedule and Important Dates

The DElEd Joint Entrance Examination 2026 will be conducted between January 19 and February 18, 2026. Admit cards will be issued on January 10, 2026. A dummy admit card will be released before the examination, allowing candidates to request corrections in their application forms. Detailed instructions regarding corrections will be announced separately.

After the examination, the provisional answer key will be released, and candidates can raise objections between February 26 and March 1, 2026. The final result is expected to be announced in March 2026. Candidates are advised to regularly check the official BSEB website for updates.

Application Fee

General, EBC, EWS, and BC categories: Rs 960

SC, ST, and Divyang candidates: Rs 760

The fee can be paid online via debit card, credit card, net banking, IMPS, or mobile wallets.

Eligibility

Candidates must have passed Intermediate/Class 12 from a recognised board.

Minimum marks required:

General and OBC: 50%

SC/ST: 45%

Age Limit