Bihar Board Intermediate Result 2024 To Be Out Soon, Check Details

Bihar Board Intermediate Result 2024: Over 13 lakh students had appeared in the examination this year.

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is set to release the results for the Intermediate exams between March 20 to 24, 2024. This year, the Intermediate examination saw the participation of 13,04,352 students. Among them, 6,26,431 were female students and 6,77,921 were male students. The exams took place in 1,523 examination centers across the state.

The declaration of results will be announced via a press briefing, marking the commencement of the result link on the official website, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

BSEB Class 12 Results: Check Steps To Download

Visit the official BSEB website.

Navigate to the Results section on the homepage.

Select the link provided for BSEB Class 12 Result 2024.

Input your login details and proceed.

Your Bihar Board Class 12 result will appear on the screen.

Download it and print a copy for future reference.

The Class 12 or Intermediate examinations conducted by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) commenced on February 1. These exams were held in two sessions, each covering two subjects on the same day. The initial session took place from 9.30am to 12.45pm, followed by the second session from 2pm to 5.15pm. The BSEB Class 12 Intermediate 2024 examinations for science, arts, commerce, and vocational courses concluded on February 12.

The Intermediate results hold significant importance in students' academic endeavours. These exam outcomes will prompt students to explore their career prospects and make necessary preparations for admission into top colleges.