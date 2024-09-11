BSEB Bihar Board Exam 2025: Registration For Class 10 Begins, Check Steps To Apply

Students aspiring to appear for Bihar Board exam 2025 can apply by visiting official website.
BSEB Bihar Board Exam 2025: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has started the online registration process for the Bihar Board Class 10 exam 2025.
Students aspiring to appear for the Bihar Board exam 2025 can apply by visiting the official website, secondary.biharboardonline.com.
BSEB Bihar Board Exam 2025: Steps To Register
- Visit the official website, secondary.biharboardonline.com
- Click on the link - 'Click Here For Intermediate Registration'
- You will be redirected to a page where you need to enter your Username and Password
- Fill out the BSEB Inter Exam 2025 application form
- Submit the required documents
- Make the payment of the fee
- Check and download the confirmation page
- Take a printout for future reference
The official website states: "Commencement of Online Submission of Application Form for Secondary Annual Exam 2025 is from September 11, 2024, to September 2, 2024. The last date for application fee payment is September 24, 2024."
The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has also recently released the dummy registration card for Bihar Board Class 10th and 12th.
Bihar Board Class 10 Exam 2025: Important Points To Consider
- The name, subject, gender, marital status, and caste category of the student, mother, and father should be filled in the application form with complete accuracy to avoid any errors in the mark sheet issued after the examination
- A correct color photograph of the student should be affixed to the application form, and the correct signature should be provided to avoid any errors related to the photograph/signature in the mark sheet, ensuring that the correct photograph and signature are maintained in the committee records
- The student should enter only a valid mobile number and email ID in the prescribed columns of the application form
- One mobile number can be used to fill the registration application form for only one student