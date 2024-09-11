BSEB Bihar Board Exam 2025: Registration For Class 10 Begins, Check Steps To Apply

BSEB Bihar Board Exam 2025: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has started the online registration process for the Bihar Board Class 10 exam 2025.

Students aspiring to appear for the Bihar Board exam 2025 can apply by visiting the official website, secondary.biharboardonline.com.

BSEB Bihar Board Exam 2025: Steps To Register

Visit the official website, secondary.biharboardonline.com

Click on the link - 'Click Here For Intermediate Registration'

You will be redirected to a page where you need to enter your Username and Password

Fill out the BSEB Inter Exam 2025 application form

Submit the required documents

Make the payment of the fee

Check and download the confirmation page

Take a printout for future reference

The official website states: "Commencement of Online Submission of Application Form for Secondary Annual Exam 2025 is from September 11, 2024, to September 2, 2024. The last date for application fee payment is September 24, 2024."

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has also recently released the dummy registration card for Bihar Board Class 10th and 12th.

Bihar Board Class 10 Exam 2025: Important Points To Consider