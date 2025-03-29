Bihar Board Class 10 Results Declared, Check Direct Link Here

Bihar Board Class 10 Results: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has declared the results for the Matric annual exam 2025 today. Candidates who appeared in the exam can check their results on the official website: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has declared the results for the Matric annual exam 2025 today. Candidates who appeared in the exam can check their results on the official website: matricresult2025.com or matricbiharboard.com. They are required to enter their roll number and date of birth to access the result.

Board has also released the list of toppers. First topper is Sakshi, second topper is Anshu Kumari and third topper is Ranjan Kumar.

Bihar Board Class 10 Results: Steps To Check

Step 1: Visit official website, matricresult2025.com.

Step 2: Click on the 'Matric Result 2025' link on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter your roll number and date of birth in the required fields.

Step 4: Submit the details to view the result.

Step 5: Download and print a copy for future reference.

How to check Bihar Board exam results on NDTV's results page?

NDTV has launched a special page to help all the students who wrote the Bihar board exams this year.

A tab will specify the results for Class 10 and Class 12.

You will have to enter your roll number in the space provided along with other details

Once the correct details are entered, the Class 10 result will be displayed on the screen after clicking on submit

Rewards to be offered to toppers

First-rank holders in the Bihar board exams (Class 10 and 12) now receive Rs 2 lakh, up from Rs 1 lakh. Second-rank holders are awarded Rs 1.5 lakh, doubling the previous Rs 75,000, while third-rank students receive Rs 1 lakh, an increase from Rs 50,000. Those securing fourth to tenth ranks now get Rs 30,000 instead of Rs 15,000. In addition to cash prizes, top-ranking students are also awarded a laptop, a certificate, and a medal.