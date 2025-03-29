Bihar Board Class 10 Results Declared, Check Direct Link Here

Bihar Board Class 10 Results: Steps To Check
Step 1: Visit official website, matricresult2025.com.
Step 2: Click on the 'Matric Result 2025' link on the homepage.
Step 3: Enter your roll number and date of birth in the required fields.
Step 4: Submit the details to view the result.
Step 5: Download and print a copy for future reference.
How to check Bihar Board exam results on NDTV's results page?
- NDTV has launched a special page to help all the students who wrote the Bihar board exams this year.
- A tab will specify the results for Class 10 and Class 12.
- You will have to enter your roll number in the space provided along with other details
- Once the correct details are entered, the Class 10 result will be displayed on the screen after clicking on submit
Rewards to be offered to toppers
First-rank holders in the Bihar board exams (Class 10 and 12) now receive Rs 2 lakh, up from Rs 1 lakh. Second-rank holders are awarded Rs 1.5 lakh, doubling the previous Rs 75,000, while third-rank students receive Rs 1 lakh, an increase from Rs 50,000. Those securing fourth to tenth ranks now get Rs 30,000 instead of Rs 15,000. In addition to cash prizes, top-ranking students are also awarded a laptop, a certificate, and a medal.