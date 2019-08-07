BSE Odisha Supplementary Result Released; Direct Link Here

BSE Odisha result available at bseodisha.ac.in and indiaresults.com.

BSE Odisha result 2019: Board of Secondary Education or BSE Odisha has released the High school Cirtificate or HSC supplementary result today. The BSE Odisha result can be accessed from bseodisha.ac.in or directly from the India Results portal (at indiaresults.com). The BSE Odisha Supplementary result has been released for the exams conducted recently. BSE Odisha 10th results were announced on May 21 for the general exams held in March this year. Candidates who are searching for BSE Odisha 10th Supplementary results would need their examination details to access the results.

BSE Odisha result 2019: Direct link to access Supplementary result

Candidates who are searching for BSE Odisha Supplementary result may download their results from this direct link:

BSE Odisha result direct link

BSE Odisha result 2019: How download Supplementary result

Follow the steps given here to download your BSE Odisha Supplementary results:

Step 1: Visit the official website of BSE Odisha, bseodisha.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the link "2019-08-07 SUPPLEMENTARY HSC EXAMINATION RESULT 2019" given on the homepage

(or Click on the direct link provided above)

Step 3: (You will be directed to a third party portal hosted by India Resutls) On the next page open either enter your roll number or name

Step 4: Submit the details

Step 5: Check your BSE Odisha Supplementary results from next page

When the BSE Odisha announced the Class 10 result for more than 5 lakh students in May, the overall pass percentage was 70.78 per cent.

1181 students had secured grade A1 and 9938 students had secured grade A2.

Only 0.21 per cent students had secured above 90 per cent marks.

