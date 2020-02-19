Class 10 Board Exam In Odisha Begins

The exam will continue till March 2.

The annual high school examination in Odisha, popularly known as matric exam, has begun today. The exam will continue till March 2. The matric exam will be held between 10 am to 12.30 pm. For mathematics paper students will be allowed 15 minutes extra time. Over six lakh students are expected to appear the state matriculation examinations this time in different streams, sources said.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has wished all the students good luck.

"Best wishes to all children appearing in Class-10 HSC exam. May you all be successful and come through with flying colours," the CM has tweeted.

ଦଶମ ଶ୍ରେଣୀ ବୋର୍ଡ ପରୀକ୍ଷା ଦେଉଥିବା ଛାତ୍ରଛାତ୍ରୀଙ୍କୁ ମୋର ଆନ୍ତରିକ ଶୁଭେଚ୍ଛା। ପିଲାମାନଙ୍କ ଉଜ୍ଜ୍ଵଳ ଭବିଷ୍ୟତ ସହ ସଫଳତା କାମନା କରୁଛି।



Best wishes to all children appearing in Class-10 HSC exam. May you all be successful and come through with flying colours. pic.twitter.com/HrcWB4mKRr — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) February 19, 2020

School and Mass Education Minister Samir Dash has advised students not to worry about marks and has asked parents to motivate their wards.

Aiming 'zero fail mission' for the coming batch of students, the Odisha government has decided to start extra classes during summer vacation. Students who are weak in studies will be given special attention through extra classes. "Students who are weak in studies need special attention. Under the 'zero fail mission', we want to make sure that all schools in Odisha attain 100 per cent results," said Mr Dash.

He said schools will deploy teachers on rotational basis to take classes during the summer vacation from May till mid-June.

Higher secondary exam or +2 exam will begin on March 3.

Click here for more Education News