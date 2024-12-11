British Indian Student Anoushka Kale Speaks To NDTV, Talks About Her Vision Ahead

Anoushka Kale, 20-year-old British Indian student, has been elected as the president of the University of Cambridge's Union Society for the Easter 2025 term. She will become the first female Union president since previous Easter term. Cambridge Union Society is one of the world's oldest debating societies founded in 1815. It had previously hosted prominent figures like Winston Churchill, Dalai Lama, Stephen Hawking, Bill Gates among others.

With vision focused on diversity, inclusivity, accessibility, Anoushka is looking forward to the number of collaborations that they achieve in a year with cultural societies, space events etc. She further hopes to engage with people from various backgrounds, diverse groups with an aim to encourage inclusivity. She says, "Speakers from diverse backgrounds will not only encourage inclusivity but will also enhance free speech and rich conversations. This will also enhance collaborations."

Talking about one of the debates that she was most influenced with during her stint as Debates Officer of the society, she says, the annual debate where high profile politicians from government and opposition challenge and scrutinise each others records receives high engagement from students. Students really love this debate as they get a chance to interact with high profile politicians.

Ms Kale says she is currently just focusing on her studies and hoping to execute a great term ahead for helping the society. "In terms of where I see my future, I am really interested in politics and hope to continue to get involved with it. In the UK there is a great history of politicians from South Asian and Indian background. I am hopeful to get involved further with it in the future."

"I want my presidency to be remembered for the real central focus that it puts on diversity, inclusivity and accessibility, for the high quality events and really exciting speakers where people get loads of different opportunities," she adds.

Sharing a mantra for aspirants willing to apply at the prestigious Cambridge University, she says, applicants must pick a subject that are really enthusiastic about and get lost in it by spending time reading and enjoying it.