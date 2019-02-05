British Council To Host Study UK Fair In Delhi

British Council's Study UK Discover You Fair is being held at British Council, 17, Kasturba Gandhi Marg

The British Council, UK's international organization for educational opportunities and cultural relations, is hosting a 'Study UK Fair' on Saturday, February 9, 2019. The Fair will provide information about the scholarship options available to the students including the recently announced phase 2 of scholarships for women in STEM, said a statement from the Council. The fair will also be a platform to meet top UK universities, know about scholarships and life in the UK - all under one roof, according to the statement.

"The fair is a must visit for students aspiring to study abroad, where they can interact with the representatives from a host of UK Universities participating in the Delhi fair," it said.

"UK University representatives will answer all the questions regarding course choices, application procedures, scholarships and more," the statement added.

British Council's Study UK Discover You Fair is being held at British Council, 17, Kasturba Gandhi Marg, New Delhi- 110001 from 1pm to 6pm.

