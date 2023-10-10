British Council Accepts Applications For Study UK Alumni Awards 2024

UK Alumni Awards recognise and celebrate accomplished alumni whose work inspires others. Representational

The British Council, a UK organisation that promotes cultural relations and educational opportunities around the world, is accepting applications for the tenth annual Study UK Alumni Awards programme. The Study UK Alumni Awards include four categories: Science and Sustainability, Culture and Creativity, Social Action, and Business and Innovation, highlighting outstanding accomplishments and influence in various sectors. The Alumni Awards will offer eligible candidates the chance to participate on both the global and national levels. Beneficiaries of the Global Alumni Awards will have the opportunity to enhance their worldwide profiles, broaden their professional networks, and advance their careers through a professional networking trip to the UK.



Science and Sustainability

Honoring former students who have made remarkable contributions to the fields of science and sustainability and can provide evidence of the significance and reach of their accomplishments within their respective careers and beyond. Areas of work could include climate action, clean energy, medicine, sustainable cities and communities, engineering, industry, and construction.

Culture and Creativity

Identifying former students who have established successful careers in the arts and culture field. It seeks individuals who can showcase their innovative artistic talents, impact, and imaginative capabilities. Areas of work could include arts, design, media, video, TV, music, sports, bloggers, vloggers, YouTubers, and the humanities.



Social Action

Honouring former students who have displayed remarkable dedication and impact in their efforts to bring about positive societal transformation and enhance the well-being of individuals. Areas of work could include reducing inequality, poverty, and hunger, as well as education and upskilling, peace, and justice.

Business and Innovation

Acknowledging alumni who actively engage in initiating and contributing to inventive or original concepts, solutions, or business prospects with the potential for expansion.

Areas of work could include entrepreneurship, business, and technology.

The finalists will also be honoured at national ceremonies in select countries, including India. The application deadline is October 22, 2023. The distinguished Alumni Awards winners will be able to expand their networks and business connections, enhance their international reputation, and earn a professional networking trip to the UK. The World Alumni Awards will consider all qualified candidates.

In 2024, the International Alumni Awards finalists and winners will be announced, and their achievements will be commemorated in a digital campaign highlighting their accomplishments.

Timeline



Applications close 11.59PM on October 22, 2023

Shortlisting of applications: November 2023

Announcement of finalists: December 2023 - January 2024

India - national-level winners announced: March 2024

To apply for the Study UK Alumni Awards for 2023-24, click here

For several years, the United Kingdom has remained a highly sought-after destination for Indian students, and there has been a notable surge in the number of Indian students choosing to study in the UK. According to data from the UK Home Office, a total of 142,848 sponsored study visas were granted to Indians in the year ending June 2023, marking a significant 54 per cent rise compared to the previous year. This increase in mobility is attributed to the outstanding achievements of Indian alumni who have made substantial contributions to their communities, industries, and nations.

The International Alumni Awards programme acknowledges and celebrates these accomplished alumni and their inspiring work that serves as a source of motivation for others. In the previous year, the awards program received more than 1,200 applications from UK alumni residing in nearly 100 different countries, representing over 120 higher education institutions located across the UK.