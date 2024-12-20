BPSC To Hold CCE 70th Prelims Re-exam On This Date, Check Details

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has announced the re-test date for candidates who took the Integrated 70th Combined Competitive Examination (Prelims) on December 13 at Bapu Pariksha Bhavan. The exam held at the centre was cancelled due to alleged irregularities. The re-examination is scheduled for January 4, 2025. The decision was made following a commission meeting held on December 19, 2024.

In the interest of students affected by the allegations, the Commission decided to cancel the exam and reconduct it at the earliest possible date. The revised examination schedule, including timings and centre arrangements, will be announced soon on the official BPSC website, as specified by the Commission.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the commission's website for updates and download their revised admit cards once they are released. On December 13, the BPSC conducted the 70th Integrated CCE 2024 prelims exam across 912 centres.

The Commission reported that the examination proceeded smoothly at 911 centres, with issues reported only at a single location - Bapu Pariksha Bhavan in Patna.

BPSC Chairman's Statement

BPSC Chairman Parmar Ravi Manubhai said on Monday, "The BPSC has decided to cancel the exam conducted at Bapu Pariksha Bhavan, and it will soon release the exam schedule for the affected candidates."

CCTV Footage Reveals Disorder

CCTV footage from the exam centre shows a crowd tearing question papers in the storage area and snatching them from candidates. In one clip, a group of candidates is seen rushing into a room where exam officials were addressing grievances over a 40-45 minute delay in distributing the question papers.

Despite assurances from officials that the lost time would be compensated, the situation spiralled out of control. According to a police complaint filed by exam authorities, candidates became agitated upon realising the sealed question paper boxes had not been opened in their room.

The complaint further alleges that some candidates spread rumours that the examination had been cancelled, prompting others to gather outside the venue.

Looting And Destruction Of Exam Materials

The situation worsened when a group of candidates reportedly raided the question paper storage boxes. Some tore the papers, while others fled with them, distributing them to people outside the examination hall. Authorities also reported damage to attendance sheets and other examination materials during the commotion.

One candidate reportedly broke the gate and waved a packet of looted question papers while exiting with a group. Police and magistrates present at the venue eventually brought the situation under control, allowing 5,674 candidates to complete the exam in a controlled environment.

Overcrowding And Delays

Officials highlighted that overcrowding contributed to delays in distributing question papers, as all five floors of the examination centre were filled with candidates. The disruption escalated when some students objected to the sealed boxes not being opened in their specific rooms.