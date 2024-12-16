BPSC Exam Conducted At Patna Centre Cancelled Amid Reports Of Irregularities

In a major decision, the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has cancelled the preliminary examination conducted at Bapu Pariksha Parisar, one of the prime exam centres in Patna, on Friday, following allegations of mismanagement and irregularities. The decision comes after widespread uproar over the chaotic events that unfolded during the test.

BPSC Chairman Parmar Ravi Manubhai on Monday said, "The BPSC has decided to cancel the exam conducted at Bapu Pariksha Parisar, and it will soon release the exam schedule for the examinees of the centre."



CCTV Footage Reveals Disorder

CCTV footage from the exam centre shows a crowd tearing question papers in the storage area and snatching them from candidates. In one clip, a group of candidates can be seen rushing into a room where exam officials were addressing grievances over a 40-45 minute delay in distributing the question papers.

Despite assurances from officials that the lost time would be compensated, the situation spiraled out of control. According to a police complaint filed by exam authorities, the candidates grew agitated when they realised the sealed question paper boxes were not opened in their room.

The complaint further alleges that some students spread rumors that the examination had been canceled, prompting other candidates to gather outside the venue.

Looting And Destruction Of Exam Materials

The situation worsened when a group of candidates reportedly raided the question paper storage boxes. Some tore the papers, while others fled with them, distributing them to people outside the examination hall. The authorities noted that attendance sheets and other examination materials were also damaged during the commotion.

One candidate reportedly broke the gate and waved a packet of looted question papers while exiting with a group. The police and magistrate present at the venue eventually managed to bring the situation under control, allowing 5,674 candidates to complete the exam under a controlled environment.

Overcrowding And Delays



Officials highlighted that overcrowding contributed to the delay in distributing question papers, as all five floors of the examination centre were filled with candidates. The disruption escalated when some students objected to the sealed box not being opened in their specific rooms.

BPSC has assured affected candidates that a revised exam schedule will be announced soon. Meanwhile, authorities are working to determine how the situation spiralled and to identify those responsible for the chaos.