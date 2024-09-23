BPSC Preliminary Exam 2024 Notification Out, Registration Begins On September 28

Bihar BPSC 70th Preliminary Exam 2024: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has issued a notification for the 70th Combined Competitive Examination and other examinations for 2024. The application process will begin on September 28, with a deadline set for October 18. Eligible and interested candidates can apply by visiting the official website. The examination is being held for 1,957 vacancies.

Educational Qualifications:

70th Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination:

Candidates must have a bachelor's degree or equivalent from a recognised university.

Child Development Project Officer:

Candidates must hold a bachelor's degree from a recognised university and choose one of the following optional subjects for the main examination:

Home Science

Psychology

Sociology

Labor and Social Welfare

Key Instructions:

While filling out the online application form, applicants must provide complete details regarding their educational qualifications in the column for graduation or equivalent.

Candidates applying for posts that require specific educational qualifications or optional subjects must select the relevant post during the online application process. Failure to do so will invalidate their candidature for the specific post.

Reservation:

Reservation benefits will be granted according to the state's prevailing reservation rules and will be based on certificates issued by the competent authority.

If candidates do not claim reservation benefits in the relevant column of the online application form, they will not receive those benefits.

Only candidates who are permanent residents of Bihar will be eligible for caste-based reservation. Residents outside Bihar will not be entitled to these benefits.

The permanent address provided in the application will be used for determining domicile, and candidates must submit a permanent residential certificate for this purpose.

Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST) candidates must submit the following documents: Caste certificate, Permanent/Domicile certificate

Candidates from Backward Classes and Extremely Backward Classes must submit a non-creamy layer certificate issued by the designated authority.

Married women claiming reservation must provide caste/non-creamy layer certificates in their father's name, not their husband's.

Candidates claiming reservation under the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) must submit income and asset certificates in the prescribed government format.

Age Limit: As of 01.08.2024:

Minimum age (varies by service): 20 years, 21 years, or 22 years.

Maximum age for unreserved (male) candidates: 37 years;

For unreserved (female), backward, and extremely backward classes (male and female): 40 years;

For SC/ST (male and female): 42 years.

The birth date listed in the matriculation certificate will be considered final.

Candidates from Bihar government services are allowed a maximum of five attempts throughout their career for competitive exams. They also receive an age relaxation of 5 years. Additionally, candidates with disabilities are granted an age relaxation of 10 years.

Preliminary Examination Structure:

The preliminary exam will be an objective-type, multiple-choice exam covering General Studies, with a total of 150 marks.

The exam duration is 2 hours.

Negative marking applies, with 1/3 of a mark deducted for each incorrect answer.

Topics include General Science, current national and international events, the history of India and Bihar, geography, India's political and economic systems, Bihar's economy, India's national movement, and Bihar's contribution.

Candidates must achieve the following minimum qualifying marks to advance to the main exam:

General category: 40%

Backward Class: 36.5%

Extremely Backward Class: 34%

SC/ST, women, and disabled candidates: 32%

Personality Test:

Candidates who qualify for the main examination will undergo a personality test worth 120 marks.

Participation in the personality test is mandatory; failure to attend will disqualify candidates from being included in the final merit list.

Application Fee:

General/OBC/Other state candidates: Rs 600

SC/ST/PH candidates: Rs 150

Female candidates (Bihar domicile): Rs 150

Check the detailed notification here