BPSC Releases Schedule For Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination 2024, Details Here

BPSC 70th CCE 2024 Exam: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the schedule for the Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination (CCE) 2024, which is tentatively set to be held on December 13. Previously, the examination was expected to take place on November 17, 2024.

"The Integrated 70th Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination is tentatively scheduled for December 13, 2024. Information released on the Commission's website, www.bpsc.bih.nic.in, on September 2, 2024, regarding the examination's conduct, should be regarded as updated accordingly," read the official notice.

Registration Window Open

Registration for the BPSC 70th CCE is currently underway, with a deadline set for November 4, 2024. Those who have not yet applied can register by visiting the official websites.

BPSC 70th CCE 2024 Exam: Eligibility Criteria And Age Limit

Applicants must have a graduate degree in any subject to be eligible for the exam. Candidates should be at least 20-22 years old. The maximum age limits are as follows: 37 years for General category applicants, 40 years for Backward and Extremely Backward Classes, and 42 years for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.

Steps To Apply

Visit the BPSC's official website

Select the registration link.

Enter your registration details after the new page opens.

Complete the application form.

Pay the application fee and submit the form.

Save a copy and download the page for future reference.

