BPSC Releases Results For Assistant Section Officer Preliminary Competitive Exam 2025

The Assistant Section Officer (ASO) Preliminary Competitive Examination 2025 result has been declared by the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) on its official website. Candidates can visit bpsc.bihar.gov.in to check the result.

The commission had announced the vacancies for 41 ASO officers and conducted the examination for ASO on September 10, 2025. According to the official data nearly 60,000 candidates appeared for the test.

Steps To Check Result

1. Candidates can check their results by visiting the official BPSC website.

2. On the homepage, they need to go to the "Results" section and click on the link for the Assistant Section Officer Preliminary Competitive Examination 2025 results.

3. The results will appear on the screen as a PDF file.

4. Candidates can use Ctrl + F to search for their roll number in the PDF.

5. After viewing the results, it is advisable to download and save them for future reference.

The PDF contains important information such as the roll numbers of shortlisted or qualified candidates, category-wise cut-off marks, the name of the examination, and the result status (qualified or shortlisted). It also includes instructions for the next stage of the selection process, if applicable.

The preliminary examination for the ASO post is the first stage of the selection process. It is conducted as a screening test to shortlist candidates for the next stage. Candidates who qualify in the preliminary examination will be eligible to appear for the main examination. The final stage of the recruitment process is document verification.