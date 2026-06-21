BPSC 70th Final Result 2026 Out: Shraddha Pandey Tops, 2027 Candidates Selected

BPSC 70th Final Topper 2026: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has declared the final result of the 70th Combined Competitive Examination (CCE), bringing an end to a recruitment process that faced several challenges, including protests, legal discussions and delays.

The result was announced in Patna by BPSC Chairman Ravi Manubhai Parmar. Thousands of aspirants had been waiting for the final merit list after the examination process stretched over several months.

Shraddha Pandey from Uttar Pradesh has secured the top position in the BPSC 70th CCE by scoring 593 marks. Shashank Gaurav and Ayush Bijoy secured the second and third ranks with 592 marks each.

According to the final result, 2,027 candidates have been selected for appointment against the total 2,035 advertised vacancies. The merit list has been released on the official BPSC website for candidates to check.

The 70th BPSC examination was one of the biggest recruitment drives conducted by the commission. The large number of vacancies and candidates involved made the process longer than previous years. The interview stage included around 5,401 candidates, which was much higher compared to earlier examinations.

The recruitment process also faced controversy after the preliminary exam held on December 13, 2024. The exam at the Bapu Examination Complex in Patna was cancelled following disruptions and allegations raised by candidates. The BPSC later conducted a re-examination for affected candidates on January 4, 2025.

For the re-test, admit cards were issued to more than 12,000 candidates, but only around 5,900 appeared for the exam.

The issue led to protests by aspirants, with many demanding cancellation of the entire examination. The protests continued for several weeks, while the commission maintained that the selection process was conducted fairly. After completing all stages of the examination, including verification and interviews, BPSC finally released the final results.

With the declaration of the result, selected candidates will now move ahead with the appointment process for various government posts under the Bihar state administration.