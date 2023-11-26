BPSC 69th Main Exam 2023: Registration For 475 Posts Starts On November 27

BPSC 69th Main Exam 2023: Candidates can submit their applications at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) is set to initiate the registration process for the BPSC 69th Main Exam 2023 on November 27, 2023. The recruitment aims to fill 475 positions within the organisation. Interested candidates meeting the eligibility criteria can submit their applications through the official BPSC website at bpsc.bih.nic.in. The application window will remain open until December 6, 2023. Applicants who have successfully cleared the preliminary examination, which took place on September 30 from 12pm to 2pm, are eligible to participate in the main exam.

The provisional answer key was initially released on October 6, followed by a second provisional answer key on October 17, 2023. The final answer key was published by the commission on October 28, 2023. The preliminary exam results were announced on November 11, 2023.

BPSC 69th Main Exam 2023: Steps to apply

Go to the official BPSC website at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Click on the "Apply Online" link available on the home page.

Navigate to the BPSC 69th Main Exam 2023 link on the new page.

Log in using the provided credentials.

Complete the application form and make the necessary payment of application fees.

Click on "Submit" and download the confirmation page.

Retain a hard copy for future reference.

Application fee:

General and other category candidates need to pay an application fee of Rs 750, whereas SC/ST candidates and female candidates from Bihar have a fee of Rs 200. Handicapped candidates are also obligated to pay an application fee of Rs 200.

Check the official notification here