'All Sets Of Same Difficulty Level' Say Experts About Class 10 Science Paper. Students Beg To Differ.

CBSE concluded class 10 science paper today. While experts called the paper easy, students had mixed response to different sets of questions.

Education | Edited by | Updated: March 13, 2019 18:19 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
'All Sets Of Same Difficulty Level' Say Experts About Class 10 Science Paper. Students Beg To Differ.

CBSE concluded class 10 science paper today with mixed response from students


New Delhi: 

The verdict on CBSE class 10 Science question paper is out. Subject-matter experts claimed the paper to be easy. Students, however, differed and said that different sets were of different difficulty level.

Experts said that section-wise, Physics and Chemistry section was easier in comparison to Biology. Though, there were some questions which were indirect, overall the paper was easy enough to be attempted completely by an average student.

We spoke to subject matter experts, Mrs. Hemalatha Srinivas TGT Chemistry, Mrs. Priyanka Batra TGT Physics, Mrs. Monika Rana TGT Biology, and Mrs. Bhawna Srivastav TGT Biology from Army Public School, Delhi Cantt. about their take on today's class 10 Science question paper.

The teachers in unison said that the paper was easy and students were happy with the paper.

Mrs. Hemalatha Srinivas and Mrs. Priyanka Batra said that the paper was a little tricky. Numerical questions in Physics section were easy. Students were quite content with physics and found chemistry section to be moderately easy except one 3 mark and one question in section E.

Mrs. Monika Rana and Mrs. Bhawna Srivastav said that the questions from Biology section involved application of concepts. One 5 mark question was from last year's board exam question paper.

The teachers said that most of the questions were from NCERT and and the difficulty level was same for all the sets.

'This Woman Is Underpaid': Class 7 Student's Answer To Maths Word Problem

Some students on social media had a different review for the question paper. Students were miffed with the different questions in different sets. Students said that on account of different questions, the different question sets also had varying degrees of difficulty level. 

The reaction was, however, mixed with some student saying that questions asked were very run-of-the-mill stuff while some complained of an out-of-syllabus questions.

Since the CBSE board exams have started, students have repeatedly complained of lengthy question papers and disparity in difficulty level of different sets of question paper.

Out Of Syllabus Questions In CBSE Class 10 Kannada Paper; Students Ask For Grace Marks

Click here for more Education News

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Board ExamCBSECBSE Board Exam

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Election DatesAssembly ElectionsBoeing 737 MaxLok Sabha ElectionsAjit DovalRahul GandhiGautam GambhirElection 2019Kamal HaasanLive TVIPL 2019PNR StatusEntertainment NewsUpcoming MoviesIPL TicketsDandi MarchMi Note 7HuaweiYouTube

................................ Advertisement ................................