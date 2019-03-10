CBSE Class 10 Science Paper Next Week: Marking Scheme Discussed Here

CBSE Class 10 Science Paper on March 13.

Class 10 students of all CBSE affiliated schools will appear for the Science exam on March 13. This is a compulsory paper and huge numbers of students are expected to take the exam on that day. The examinee number on science exam can be akin to the mathematics paper. More than 19 lakh students took the mathematics paper on March 7 and the Board says it to be the largest participation. The science paper will be the third core subject paper of the CBSE class 10 board exam.

The marking scheme describes the mark distribution. Students should understand the art of answering the question, the marks allotted for drawing diagrams, the marks allotted for deriving an answer and the different points to focus while answering a particular question. CBSE Marking Scheme

The question paper will comprise five sections and internal choices will be provided in four of them. Except the one mark questions, students will have the choices in at least one question in the rest of the paper.

The maximum marks in the paper will be 80 marks.

There will be two questions of 1 mark each. For each of the two marks and three marks question, students have to describe the answer in 30 words and 50 words, respectively. There will be 6 questions carrying 5 marks each, where students have to answer them in about 70 words each.

6 questions in the last section will assess the practical skills of the student. The questions will carry 2 marks each and students have to answer them in brief.

