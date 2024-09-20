Applications Invited For Viksit Bharat Fellowship, Stipends Up To Rs 2 Lakh, Check Details

The BlueKraft Digital Foundation is inviting applications for its Viksit Bharat Fellowship, offering monthly stipends of up to Rs 2 lakh. Applicants will write about India's developmental advancements across multiple sectors, drawing on their expertise and insights to highlight key initiatives and transformative changes that define the nation's progress.

Interested and eligible individuals can submit their applications on the official website by November 1, with notifications of acceptance expected by December 1. Selected applicants are required to confirm their fellowship acceptance by December 15

Selection Process

The fellowship's selection will follow a rigorous two-step review process conducted by a panel of distinguished leaders and experts from various fields. The committee will evaluate applications based on the proposal's quality, creativity, feasibility, and alignment with the fellowship's objectives. Shortlisted candidates will be invited for interviews.

Fellowship Benefits

Fellows will receive monthly stipends tailored to their experience level:

BlueKraft Associate Fellows: Rs 75,000

BlueKraft Senior Fellows: Rs 1,25,000

BlueKraft Distinguished Fellows: Rs 2,00,000

In addition to financial support, the fellowship offers networking opportunities with top policymakers and mentors, as well as access to premium research resources.

Applicants can choose from diverse deliverable formats, including:

Standard Books

Non-fiction works that may include historical analyses, policy research, biographies, economic assessments, environmental studies, anthologies presenting diverse perspectives, and cultural investigations.

Articles

Papers that cover opinion pieces, research studies, comparative analyses, policy reviews, thematic discussions, impact assessments, and cultural commentaries that offer insights into current issues.

Case Studies

Documentation of successful initiatives and their effects, aimed at illustrating effective practices and lessons learned.

Coffee Table Books

Visually engaging narratives of change presented through coffee table books or graphic novels, showcasing stories of progress through captivating illustrations and narratives.

Research Papers in Journals

Investigations into the significant contributions of various initiatives, grassroots movements, and innovative solutions that promote change and advancement in society.

Programme Details

The fellowship spans one year, offering a blend of virtual engagement and up to one month of in-person experiences, including orientation, mentorship, and networking opportunities. The programme will accommodate 25 fellows, ensuring a diverse cohort committed to contributing to India's development narrative.

Eligibility Criteria

The fellowship is open to applicants globally who are 18 years or older.

Eligibility varies based on the fellow level:

Associate Fellows: Bachelor's degree or equivalent and a robust portfolio or relevant work experience.

Senior Fellows: Master's degree and 5-15 years of relevant experience, or published works.

Distinguished Fellows: Nationally recognized experts with extensive experience and publications.

This fellowship presents a unique opportunity to contribute to India's growth narrative, aspiring to make the nation a developed country by 2047. For further details and to apply, visit the BlueKraft Digital Foundation's official website.