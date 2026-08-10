BITSAT Counselling Dates 2026: Check Complete Round-Wise Iteration Schedule

The Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS), Pilani, is conducting the BITSAT counselling 2026 process for admission to its first-degree programmes at the Pilani, Goa, and Hyderabad campuses. The counselling is being conducted through a centralised iteration process. It is based on candidates' BITSAT scores, programme preferences, and seat availability. The BITSAT 2026 Iteration VI announcement is scheduled for August 10. The fee payment deadline for candidates selected from the waitlist is August 14. A seat may be upgraded in a later round.

BITSAT Counselling Dates 2026: Complete Schedule

The official BITSAT counselling dates 2026 include multiple rounds of seat allotment. Candidates can check the key schedule below:

Iteration I Announcement: June 20, 2026

Iteration II Announcement: July 1, 2026

Iteration III Announcement: July 14, 2026

Iteration IV Announcement: July 22, 2026

Iteration V Announcement: August 1, 2026

Iteration VI Announcement: August 10, 2026

Iteration VI Fee Payment Deadline: August 14, 2026

Iteration VI Reporting: August 17, 2026

Iteration VII Announcement, if required: August 18, 2026

Iteration VII Fee Payment Deadline, if required: August 21, 2026

Iteration VII Reporting, if required: August 22, 2026

BITS Pilani has stated that the schedule is tentative and may be changed if required.

BITSAT 2026 Iteration VI: What Candidates Should Do

Candidates allotted a programme in BITSAT 2026 Iteration VI should check their admission status and complete the required fee payment. Selected candidates must pay the balance fees by August 14, 2026. Candidates selected for admission in this iteration are required to report to their respective campuses on August 17, 2026.

If seats remain vacant, BITS Pilani may conduct Iteration VII. The announcement is scheduled for August 18, followed by fee payment and reporting deadlines on August 21 and August 22, respectively.