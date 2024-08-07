BITSAT 2024 Iteration 5 Result For BE, MSc, BPharm Released, Check Details

BITSAT 2024 Iteration 5 Result: The Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS) has released the Iteration 5 results for the first degree Bachelor of Engineering (BE), Master of Science (MSc), and Bachelor of Pharmacy (BPharm) programs. Candidates who have taken the exam can check and download their results by visiting the official website, bitsadmission.com. They will need to enter their login credentials, such as their application number and password.

BITSAT 2024 Iteration 5 Result, Steps To Download

Go to the official website, bitsadmission.com

Navigate to the BITSAT section and click on BITSAT Online Tests

Click on the link for BITSAT-2024 Iteration-05 Results for Admission to First Degree (BE, MSc, B.Pharm)

Enter your login details and click on Submit

Check the result and save it

Take a printout of the results for future reference

Qualified candidates will be eligible to participate in the BITSAT counseling process. Candidates listed in the admit list will be allotted seats in the affiliated institutions, while those in the wait list will need to wait for their BITSAT allotment status in the next iteration round.

The BITSAT 2024 examination, conducted by BITS Pilani, aims to facilitate admissions into various disciplines, including engineering, sciences, technology, pharmacy, management, and humanities programs.

BITSAT 2024: Exam Structure

The BITSAT BTech paper comprises four sections: Physics, Chemistry, English Proficiency and Logical Reasoning, and Mathematics. Each section contains 40 questions for Physics and Chemistry. The third section consists of two parts, with 15 and 10 questions in each part, respectively. The Mathematics section comprises 45 questions. Each correct answer carries three marks, while one mark is deducted for every incorrect response.