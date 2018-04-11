BITSAT 2018: Admit Card To Release Tomorrow; CBT Exams Start On May 16 BITSAT 2018 admit card will be available for download on the official website tomorrow.

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT BITSAT 2018: Admit Card To Release Tomorrow; CBT Exams Start On May 16 New Delhi: BITSAT 2018 admit card will be available for download on the official website tomorrow. Test centres have already been allotted to registered candidates and centre addresses have also been announced. BITSAT 2018 exam will be conducted from May 16 to May 31, 2018. The exam will be computer based and will be conducted in multiple sessions. The exam will be conducted for admission to Integrated First Degree programmes in BE and Phramacy of BITS Pilani, at Pilani campus, Goa campus, and Hyderabad campus.



After the admit cards are released, candidates would be able to download their admit card using their registration id and password.



The exam will have 150 questions. There will be four parts in the question paper. Part I will be Physics carrying 40 questions. Part II will be Chemistry which will be 40 questions. Part III will have two sub-sections - English Proficiency which will have 15 questions and Logical Reasoning which will have 10 questions. Part IV will be Mathematics (Biology for students who apply for B.Pharm.) which will have 45 questions.



There will be no separate time limit for individual parts of the question paper. If a student is successful in answering all the 150 questions before the designated time of 3 hours, they will be given an extra set of 12 questions. The extra questions will be from Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics/Biology.



