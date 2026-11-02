BITS Pilani Extends 100% Tuition Fee Scholarships To Top 1,000 BITSAT Rankers

BITS Pilani: Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS) Pilani has increased the number of students eligible for the 100% tuition fee scholarship. The institute will now provide the scholarship from the top 500 to 1,000 BITSAT rankers. The increased scholarship scheme will be put in action from the upcoming admission year through BITSAT 2027. The intent behind this scheme is to help worthy students pursue higher education at the institute without them worrying about the tuition fee.

Under this scheme, students who secure rank among the top 1,000 in BITSAT exam and whose family income is up to Rs 20 lakhs, will get a full tuition fee scholarship for all the four years of degree. However, in order to receive the scholarship benefit, students need to maintain a CGPA of 7.5.

The institute also clarified that students do not have to submit additional application forms for the scholarship. It will automatically be included in their admission offer if they meet the required eligibility requirements.

The decision to increase the scholarship came after the institute saw a rise in the admission process among the high-ranking BITSAT students.

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Prof. V. Ramgopal Rao, Group Vice Chancellor, BITS Pilani, said, "The initiative builds on a long tradition of scholarship-led support. In the academic year 2025-26 alone, BITS Pilani disbursed about Rs 190 crores in scholarships, fee waivers and fellowships across its First Degree, Higher Degree and Ph.D. programmes. Of this, Rs 101 crores went to First Degree (undergraduate) students through merit, merit-cum-need and international student scholarships, enabling one in every four students across our campuses to receive financial assistance. The Institute intends to keep expanding coverage progressively, with the long-term goal of tuition-free admissions for all."