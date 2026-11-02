IPU Gives Final Chance To Students To Complete Pending Degrees: Apply By November 6

The Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU) has announced a final opportunity for postgraduate and undergraduate students who could not complete their degree in the given timeline. Students who want to make use of this final chance can submit their application forms by November 6, 2026. The examination will be held in offline mode for both odd and even semesters.

According to the official notice, this opportunity is only for those who could not complete their course within the given timeframe and whose maximum examination chances have also been ended by June 2026. However, only those students will be allowed to apply for the examination who have successfully completed their course requirements.

Interested students will also have to submit a list of subjects or papers in which they want to appear. It is mandatory to have the signatures of Dean, Director or Principal in the application form.

IPU Exam Schedule for Odd and Even Semester

The university will conduct the final chance exam in two semesters:

Odd semester examinations: December 2026 to January 2027

Even semester examinations: May to June 2027

Students must properly check the exam schedule and start preparing for the papers they want to appear in.

How Much Students will have to Pay?

Students appearing for these special examinations will be required to pay a continuation fee of Rs 25,000, along with it they are also required to deposit Rs 1,200 for each subject they wish to appear in.

Candidates are advised to complete their application process within the given deadline as this is the last chance for students to complete their pending degrees.