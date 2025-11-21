Biometric Attendance Made Compulsory For Madrasa Teachers In Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh

The Aligarh district administration has made recording attendance through a biometric system mandatory for all madrasa teachers, officials said on Thursday.

District Magistrate Sanjiv Ranjan said the step has been taken in compliance with the instructions issued by the Uttar Pradesh government.

"Henceforth, salaries of madrasa teachers will be disbursed based on their biometric attendance records," he told reporters.

Responding to a query, Ranjan said the ongoing exercise to identify "illegal madrasas" in the district is currently on hold.

Authorities have not yet provided a timeline for when the investigation into unregistered madrasas will resume.

According to the data from the district minority office, Aligarh has 120 registered madrasas, four of which are government-aided and 116 unaided.

The government-aided institutions collectively employ 55 teachers and have around 14,000 students, while the unaided madrasas have 200 teachers and nearly 60,000 students.

An official from the minority office said the new measures are in view of the recent developments concerning security issues in educational institutions.

These steps, the official added, would help ensure the safety and security of students and staff at such centres.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)