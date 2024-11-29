Bihar Vidhan Sabha Recruitment 2024: Applications Invited For Multiple Posts, Details Here

Bihar Vidhan Sabha Recruitment 2024: The Bihar Vidhan Sabha Sachivalaya has reopened the application process for recruitment to various posts, including Assistant Section Officer (ASO), Junior Clerk, Reporter, Personal Assistant, Stenographer, and Office Attendant. The application process commenced on November 29 and will remain open until December 13, 2024. Candidates can pay the examination fee until December 15, 2024.

Application Fee

General/OBC/EWS: Rs 600 (Rs 400 for Attendant posts)

SC/ST: Rs 150 (Rs 100 for Attendant posts)

Candidates can pay the fee online via debit/credit card, net banking, or offline through e-challan.

Vacancy Details

The recruitment drive offers positions across multiple roles with the following openings:

Assistant Section Officer (ASO): 50

Assistant Caretaker (ACT): 4

Junior Clerk: 19

Reporter: 13

Personal Assistant: 4

Stenographer: 5

Library Attendant: 1

Office Attendant (Darbar): 2

Office Attendant (Mali): 1

Office Attendant (Safaikarmi): 6

Office Attendant (Farash): 4

Selection Process For Assistant Branch Officer, Assistant Caretaker Posts

The recruitment process will be conducted in two stages:

Preliminary Examination:

Objective type, OMR-based test with 100 questions.

Duration: 2 hours.

Total marks: 400 (4 marks per question; 1 mark deducted for each incorrect answer).

Subjects:

General Studies (40 questions)

General Science & Mathematics (30 questions)

Mental Ability & Logical Reasoning (30 questions)

Medium: Hindi/English (in case of discrepancies, the English version will be considered final).

Minimum Qualifying Marks:

General: 40%

Backward Classes: 36.5%

Extremely Backward Classes: 34%

SC/ST/Women/Persons with Disabilities: 32%

Main Examination:



Descriptive in nature, based on the preliminary examination results and applicable reservation policies.

Candidates meeting the eligibility criteria should apply before the deadline. For further details and to submit applications, visit the official website of Bihar Vidhan Sabha Sachivalaya.