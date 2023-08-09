Bihar STET 2023: Registrations Begin, Check Steps To Apply

Bihar STET 2023: The last date to apply for STET Bihar 2023 is August 23

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the official notification and opened the registrations for the Secondary Teachers Eligibility Test (STET) 2023 today, August 9. Applicants who are eligible will be able to fill out their Bihar STET online form 2023 on the official website: bsebstet.com from 4: 30 pm onwards.

The last date to apply for STET Bihar 2023 is August 23. However, the schedule for the exam has not been announced yet.

Bihar STET 2023 Exam: Here are the steps to apply

Visit BSEB's official website at bsebstet.com.

On the homepage, tap on the registration link and register yourselves

Fill in your username and password received on your number to log in

Pay the application fees

Fill out the application form and upload your documents

Review and download your form for future references

Notably, the STET 2023 exam is conducted for granting recruitment of teachers at secondary and higher secondary levels. Candidates who want to teach from Class 9-12 in Bihar government schools have to clear the test. While paper 1 is for secondary, paper 2 is for senior secondary teachers.

The Bihar STET 2023 exam will be held as a computer-based test (CBT) and the duration of the exam will be 150 minutes. The test will consist of a total of 150 marks – with 100 marks assigned to the applied subject and 50 marks to teaching and other abilities.

Other important details like age limit, eligibility criteria, selection process, and fee are mentioned in the official notification.