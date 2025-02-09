Bihar Nyaya Mitra Recruitment 2025: Registration Begins For 2,436 Posts, Check Details

Bihar Nyaya Mitra Vacancy 2025: Bihar Panchayati Raj Department has started the application process for the recruitment of Nyaya Mitra posts in Gram Kachhari. The recruitment drive aims to fill 2,436 vacancies. Eligible and interested candidates can apply by visiting the official website, gp.bihar.gov.in. The last date to fill the form is February 15, 2025.

The official notification reads: "Under the Bihar Gram Kachari Nyaya Mitra (Employment, Service Conditions, and Duties) Rules, 2007, it has been decided to employ one Nyaya Mitra on a contract basis for each Gram Kachari to assist various village courts of the state or its bench."

Bihar Nyaya Mitra Recruitment 2025: Eligibility

The applicant should be a citizen of India and a resident of the concerned district of Bihar state.

Bihar Nyaya Mitra Recruitment 2025: Educational Qualification

A person having at least a law degree from a recognized institute or university will be eligible for appointment to the post of Village Court Justice.

Bihar Nyaya Mitra Recruitment 2025: Age

The minimum age of the candidate should be 25 years, and the maximum age should be 65 years as of January 1 of the recruitment year.

Bihar Nyaya Mitra Vacancy 2025: Steps to Apply

Step 1. Go to the official website, gp.bihar.gov.in

Step 2. On the homepage, click on the Bihar Panchayati Raj Department Recruitment 2025 link

Step 3. You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4. Register yourself here; a registration number and password will be sent to your mobile

Step 5. Fill out the application form and make the payment

Step 6. Click on submit and save the form for future use