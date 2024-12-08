Bihar Health Department Hiring For Over 2,600 Posts, Check Selection Process

Bihar Health Department Recruitment 2024: The State Health Society Bihar (SHSB) has announced a significant recruitment drive for Ayush Doctors in the fields of Ayurveda, Homeopathy, and Unani medicine. This recruitment is aimed at filling vacancies in Primary Health Centers (PHCs), Community Health Centers (CHCs), and Additional PHC departments across Bihar. Interested candidates can apply online through the official SHSB website. The deadline to submit applications and pay the registration fee is 6pm on December 21, 2024.

Ayush Doctor Vacancy Details

The vacancies are part of the National Health Mission initiative, and candidates will be placed at various health centers across the state. The detailed vacancy for each position can be found on the official notification.

Eligibility Criteria

To be eligible for the Ayush Doctor posts, candidates must hold a degree in one of the following from a recognised university:

Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery (BAMS)

Bachelor of Homeopathic Medicine and Surgery (BHMS)

Bachelor of Unani Medicine and Surgery (BUMS)

Additionally, candidates must have completed their internship training and be registered with the Bihar State Ayurvedic and Unani Medical Council or Bihar State Homeopathic Medical Council, Patna.

Age Limit:

The minimum age for applicants is 21 years, and the maximum age is 37 years as of October 1, 2024.

For candidates from the backward and extremely backward classes, as well as unreserved and EWS women, the upper age limit is 40 years.

Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST) male and female candidates can apply up to the age of 42 years.

The upper age limit is relaxed by 10 years for persons with disabilities (PwD) and by 5 years for departmental employees.

Salary:

Selected candidates will receive a consolidated monthly salary of Rs 32,000.

Other Details

The number of vacancies may be increased or decreased based on requirements and roster approvals from the Health Department. For more information, candidates can visit the official website of the State Health Society Bihar.